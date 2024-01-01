rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Spring by Joseph Rubens Powell (1835–1871) Original from The National Gallery of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9298669

View CC0 License

