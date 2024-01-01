rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298685
Balcony (1935&ndash;1942) by Gilbert Sackerman. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Balcony (1935–1942) by Gilbert Sackerman. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original from The National Gallery of Art.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9298685

View CC0 License

Balcony (1935–1942) by Gilbert Sackerman. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More