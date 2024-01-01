https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298690Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAt Pwllheli, N. Wales by George Elbert Burr. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9298690View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 769 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3267 x 2094 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3267 x 2094 px | 300 dpi | 39.18 MBFree DownloadAt Pwllheli, N. Wales by George Elbert Burr. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More