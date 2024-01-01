rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298690
At Pwllheli, N. Wales by George Elbert Burr. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Original public domain image from Smithsonian

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9298690

View CC0 License

