rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298704
Some felled tree trunks, a water trough and various plant growths by Johan Thomas Lundbye. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Some felled tree trunks, a water trough and various plant growths by Johan Thomas Lundbye. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9298704

View CC0 License

Some felled tree trunks, a water trough and various plant growths by Johan Thomas Lundbye. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More