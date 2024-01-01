https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298704Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSome felled tree trunks, a water trough and various plant growths by Johan Thomas Lundbye. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Statens Museum for KunstMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9298704View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2801 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3869 x 3096 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3869 x 3096 px | 300 dpi | 68.58 MBFree DownloadSome felled tree trunks, a water trough and various plant growths by Johan Thomas Lundbye. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More