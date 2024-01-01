https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298774Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Island Garden by Childe Hassam. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9298774View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 939 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2738 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5016 x 6411 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5016 x 6411 px | 300 dpi | 184.05 MBFree DownloadThe Island Garden by Childe Hassam. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More