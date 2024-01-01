https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298777Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Bedfordshire Farmyard by Alfred Parsons. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9298777View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2494 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1422 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4127 x 2934 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2494 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1422 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4127 x 2934 px | 300 dpi | 69.33 MBFree DownloadA Bedfordshire Farmyard by Alfred Parsons. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More