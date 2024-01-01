https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298780Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Tiger Resting: the frontispiece for "Oriental Field Sports" by Samuel Howitt. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9298780View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 840 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2449 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2866 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4096 x 2866 px | 300 dpi | 67.21 MBFree DownloadA Tiger Resting: the frontispiece for "Oriental Field Sports" by Samuel Howitt. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More