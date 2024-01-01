https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9298820Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Tigress Leaping to the Right by Samuel Howitt. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from Yale Center for British ArtMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9298820View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2501 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4096 x 2927 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" TIFF 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4096 x 2927 px | 300 dpi | 68.64 MBFree DownloadA Tigress Leaping to the Right by Samuel Howitt. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More