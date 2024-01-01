rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/930542
The Red Kerchief (ca. 1868&ndash;1873) by Claude Monet. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Red Kerchief (ca. 1868–1873) by Claude Monet. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
930542

View CC0 License

The Red Kerchief (ca. 1868–1873) by Claude Monet. Original from The Cleveland Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More