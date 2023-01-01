https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326672Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCricket player watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9326672View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2029 x 3608 px | 300 dpi | 52.71 MBSmall JPEG 675 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1968 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2029 x 3608 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Cricket player watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.More