https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328226
Inscribed drawing with monogram of Sang, of a ceiling design, July 1868 by Frederick Sang
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9328226

View CC0 License

