https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328279Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Pike is a voracious fish and bites readily in the Winter months–Old Gentleman is VERY fond of fishing by John LeechView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328279View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 955 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2785 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3616 x 2877 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Pike is a voracious fish and bites readily in the Winter months–Old Gentleman is VERY fond of fishing by John LeechMore