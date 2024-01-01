https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328280Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Memory of Caldera, printmaker Félix Achille Saint-Aulaire, after Sabin Berthelot, lithographer C. AdrienView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328280View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 921 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2686 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2833 x 3692 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Memory of Caldera, printmaker Félix Achille Saint-Aulaire, after Sabin Berthelot, lithographer C. AdrienMore