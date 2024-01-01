https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328340Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo ox skulls and a portion of a third, study for "Democritus in Meditation"View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328340View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 796 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2323 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2455 x 3699 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTwo ox skulls and a portion of a third, study for "Democritus in Meditation"More