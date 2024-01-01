https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328360Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTransverse Section of the Small Theater at the Palace of Caserta, with a View of a Stage DesignView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328360View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1058 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3394 x 2993 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTransverse Section of the Small Theater at the Palace of Caserta, with a View of a Stage DesignMore