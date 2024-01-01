rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328370
Project for the decoration of an Altar., Anonymous, Italian, Piedmontese, 18th century
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9328370

View CC0 License

