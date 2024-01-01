https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328381Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Girandole with a Circular and Oval Glass by Sir William ChambersView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328381View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 496 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1446 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1601 x 3874 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Girandole with a Circular and Oval Glass by Sir William ChambersMore