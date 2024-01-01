https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328382Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlan of ancient Rome with a view of the Pantheon lower left and a triumphal arch lower rightView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328382View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 807 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2355 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3794 x 2553 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPlan of ancient Rome with a view of the Pantheon lower left and a triumphal arch lower rightMore