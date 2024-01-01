https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328412Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for A Sleigh in the Form of a Griffin, Drawn by a Horse. by Stefano della BellaView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328412View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 777 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2266 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3923 x 2540 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for A Sleigh in the Form of a Griffin, Drawn by a Horse. by Stefano della BellaMore