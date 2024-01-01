rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328413
Nativity with Angels, Circle of Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione (Il Grechetto)
View public domain image source here

ID : 
9328413

