https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328419
Four-master and Two Three-masters Anchored near a Fortified Island from The Sailing Vessels by Hieronymus Cock
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9328419

View CC0 License

