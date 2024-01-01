https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328447Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLandscape with Cylindrical Tower, Anonymous, Italian, Roman-Bolognese, 17th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328447View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 930 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2711 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3674 x 2846 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLandscape with Cylindrical Tower, Anonymous, Italian, Roman-Bolognese, 17th centuryMore