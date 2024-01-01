https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328449Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSloth (Desidia), from the series The Seven Deadly Sins by Hieronymus CockView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328449View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 920 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2684 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3704 x 2840 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSloth (Desidia), from the series The Seven Deadly Sins by Hieronymus CockMore