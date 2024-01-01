https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328473Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCatafalque of the Empress Catherine the Great of Russia (Side Elevation). by Vincenzo BrennaView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328473View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 995 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2903 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3232 x 3896 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCatafalque of the Empress Catherine the Great of Russia (Side Elevation). by Vincenzo BrennaMore