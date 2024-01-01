rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328473
Catafalque of the Empress Catherine the Great of Russia (Side Elevation). by Vincenzo Brenna
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Catafalque of the Empress Catherine the Great of Russia (Side Elevation). by Vincenzo Brenna

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9328473

View CC0 License

Catafalque of the Empress Catherine the Great of Russia (Side Elevation). by Vincenzo Brenna

More