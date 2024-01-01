https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328480Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextEnjoying the Cool Evening Breeze on and under the Bridge by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328480View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 615 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1793 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3883 x 1989 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadEnjoying the Cool Evening Breeze on and under the Bridge by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)More