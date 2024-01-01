https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328518Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Cherry-Viewing Excursion by a Noble Lady and Attendants by Chōbunsai EishiView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328518View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 633 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1846 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 2110 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Cherry-Viewing Excursion by a Noble Lady and Attendants by Chōbunsai EishiMore