https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328526Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKabuki Actors Ichikawa Yaozō II, Nakajima Mihoemon II, Ichikawa Ebizō III, and Ichimura Uzaemon IX in the Play Sugawara’s Secrets of Calligraphy (Sugawara denju tenarai kagami) by Katsukawa ShunshōView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328526View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 868 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2532 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3957 x 2863 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadKabuki Actors Ichikawa Yaozō II, Nakajima Mihoemon II, Ichikawa Ebizō III, and Ichimura Uzaemon IX in the Play Sugawara’s Secrets of Calligraphy (Sugawara denju tenarai kagami) by Katsukawa ShunshōMore