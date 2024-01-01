rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328561
Designs for the painted decoration of framed panels, possibly for the Château de Mouchy (Oise) by Jules Edmond Charles…
Designs for the painted decoration of framed panels, possibly for the Château de Mouchy (Oise) by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9328561

View CC0 License

