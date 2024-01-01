rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328569
Design for panels framing a mirror decorated with scrolls and clusters of fish and vegetables by Jules Edmond Charles…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for panels framing a mirror decorated with scrolls and clusters of fish and vegetables by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9328569

View CC0 License

Design for panels framing a mirror decorated with scrolls and clusters of fish and vegetables by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet

More