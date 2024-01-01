https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328575Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for the decoration of the stairway in the Château d'Ognon of M. deMachy (Oise, France) by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328575View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2490 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1420 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3757 x 2667 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for the decoration of the stairway in the Château d'Ognon of M. deMachy (Oise, France) by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore