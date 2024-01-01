https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328614Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Wall Decor Painted with Putti and Dogs by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328614View CC0 LicenseJPEGInstagram Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiFacebook Story JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiPinterest Pin JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiMobile Wallpaper JPEG 1080 x 1919 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1969 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2199 x 3908 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Wall Decor Painted with Putti and Dogs by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore