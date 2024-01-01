https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328671Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextProject for the New Buildings Erected in the Year 1796 behind the Cemetries of St. Peter by Pietro BandieraView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328671View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 970 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2828 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3026 x 3745 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadProject for the New Buildings Erected in the Year 1796 behind the Cemetries of St. Peter by Pietro BandieraMore