https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328707
Women and a Man in the Country; Some pageant(?) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9328707

View CC0 License

