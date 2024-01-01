https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328707Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWomen and a Man in the Country; Some pageant(?) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328707View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 619 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1805 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3904 x 2013 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadWomen and a Man in the Country; Some pageant(?) by Utamaro Kitagawa (1754–1806)More