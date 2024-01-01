https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328728Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTwo Mounted Soldiers in Classical Ruins, for a poem by Cremes by Franz Von Hauslab the YoungerView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328728View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 983 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2867 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3007 x 3671 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTwo Mounted Soldiers in Classical Ruins, for a poem by Cremes by Franz Von Hauslab the YoungerMore