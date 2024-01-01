https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328759Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Marital Bliss of Nala and Damayanti: Folio from a Nala-Damayanti Series, attributed to Ranjha (first generation after Manaku and Nainsukh)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328759View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 884 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2578 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3913 x 2882 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadThe Marital Bliss of Nala and Damayanti: Folio from a Nala-Damayanti Series, attributed to Ranjha (first generation after Manaku and Nainsukh)More