https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328767
Manuscript Cover with Avalokiteshvara (The Bodhisattva of Infinite Compassion), Nepal (Kathmandu Valley)
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9328767

View CC0 License

