https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328774Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of Munchen Sangye Rinchen, the Eighth Abbot of Ngor Monastery, Tibet late 16th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328774View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 618 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1802 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 1834 x 3562 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPortrait of Munchen Sangye Rinchen, the Eighth Abbot of Ngor Monastery, Tibet late 16th centuryMore