https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328775
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9328775

View CC0 License

The Brahmin Delivers Rukmini's Letter to Krishna: Page from a Dispersed Bhagavata Purana (Ancient Stories of Lord Vishnu), India (Rajasthan, Bikaner)

