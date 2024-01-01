https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328805Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"The Male Dove Pecking the Female Dove", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328805View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 889 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2592 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2821 x 3809 px | 300 dpiFree Download"The Male Dove Pecking the Female Dove", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryMore