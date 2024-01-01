https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328837Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPart of the Wall Decoration for a Church, Doorway at Left, 1/2 Altarpiece at RightView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328837View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 933 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2723 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2882 x 3705 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPart of the Wall Decoration for a Church, Doorway at Left, 1/2 Altarpiece at RightMore