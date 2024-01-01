rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328845
Elevation of a Catafalque with royal Crown and Order of the Golden Fleece, for a Duke of Lorraine, probably Leopold (d. 1729), Workshop of Giuseppe Galli Bibiena

View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9328845

View CC0 License

