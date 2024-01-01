https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328866Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"The Man who Pretends to be Asleep While the Thief Enters his House Becomes Drowsy and Really Falls Asleep", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328866View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 879 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2564 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2771 x 3783 px | 300 dpiFree Download"The Man who Pretends to be Asleep While the Thief Enters his House Becomes Drowsy and Really Falls Asleep", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryMore