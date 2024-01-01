rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328906
The Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9328906

View CC0 License

The Crucified Christ between the Virgin and Saint John the Evangelist by Lorenzo Monaco (Piero di Giovanni)

More