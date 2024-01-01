https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328912Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextShaka (Shakyamuni), The Historical Buddha, Descending from the Mountains, JapanView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328912View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 768 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2241 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2520 x 3936 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadShaka (Shakyamuni), The Historical Buddha, Descending from the Mountains, JapanMore