https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328919Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"The Nobles and Mubids Advise Khusrau Parviz about Shirin", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328919View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 984 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2871 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3151 x 3841 px | 300 dpiFree Download"The Nobles and Mubids Advise Khusrau Parviz about Shirin", Folio from the First Small Shahnama (Book of Kings)More