https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Switz[erland] Cottage (elevation and three plans), and Factory Lodge (elevation and three plans) for Montgomery Place, Annandale-on-Hudson, New York by Alexander Jackson Davis

View public domain image source

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9328958

View CC0 License

