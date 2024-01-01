https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328976Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBanknote motif: a circular lathe work design composed out of the repetition of the words "Five thousand dollars"View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328976View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1164 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2874 x 2963 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadBanknote motif: a circular lathe work design composed out of the repetition of the words "Five thousand dollars"More