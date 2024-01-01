https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328994Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Painted Ceiling, Anonymous, Italian, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328994View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2486 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1417 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3875 x 2746 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Painted Ceiling, Anonymous, Italian, 19th centuryMore