https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9328998Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJūichimen Kannon, the Bodhisattva of Compassion with Eleven Heads (Avalokiteshvara)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9328998View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 829 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2419 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2572 x 3722 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadJūichimen Kannon, the Bodhisattva of Compassion with Eleven Heads (Avalokiteshvara)More