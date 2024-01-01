rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9329029
Design for a ceiling with two putti and symbols for the arts by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
9329029

View CC0 License

